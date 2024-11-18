Punjab’s model bazaars offer economic growth, community empowerment

LAHORE - In an exclusive interview, Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Punjab Model Bazaar Man­agement Company (PMBMC), unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the Model Bazaar initiative across Punjab. The project, originally targeting 10 bazaars, has grown to in­clude 13 locations, aiming to enhance community welfare, bolster small businesses, and ensure affordability for ev­eryday essentials.

The initiative, initially bud­geted at Rs2.5 billion, received a significant boost when free state land became available in certain districts. “This was a game-changer,” Ahmad ex­plained. “We revised our pro­posal, increasing the budget to Rs3.4331 billion, which allowed us to expand the project’s scope,” he maintained. Ahmad emphasised the opportunity to serve communities with limited access to organised, affordable marketplaces, a move fully sup­ported by the Planning and De­velopment (P&D) Board.

These new bazaars are set to be completed within 6 to 8 months. PMBMC has en­gaged a P&D pre-qualified consultancy firm alongside its in-house supervision team to ensure timely delivery and high standards. “A dual layer of oversight guarantees that every aspect of the project meets our rigorous quality benchmarks,” Ahmad added.

Ahmad said that each Model Bazaar is designed to func­tion as more than a shopping destination. “We’re creating community hubs,” he said, out­lining features such as food courts, family-friendly joy­lands, free parking, and even complimentary electricity for vendors. Depending on the district, these bazaars will host between 60 to 150 outlets, ca­tering to diverse community needs. The project is also a boon for small and medium en­terprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs. Ahmad high­lighted PMBMC’s commitment to empowering women, offer­ing a 50 percent rent discount and reserving quotas for wom­en-owned businesses. “These bazaars are a stepping stone for entrepreneurs, especially women, to launch their ven­tures with minimal overhead,” he said. Ahmad said the expan­sion is expected to generate approximately 8,500 direct jobs. “From shopkeepers to support staff, these positions will inject income into local economies and uplift count­less families,” Ahmad said. This grassroots economic empow­erment aligns with PMBMC’s broader mission to stimulate sustainable local development.

Ahmad said PMBMC relies on a self-sustaining revenue model operating without government budgetary sup­port. Shop rents, ranging from Rs7,500 to Rs10,000, cover operational and ad­ministrative costs, ensuring the organisation maintains its not-for-profit status. “This approach allows us to rein­vest in the community while maintaining affordability,” Ahmad explained. Since tak­ing over the Model Bazaar project in 2016, PMBMC has focused on making essentials available at prices lower than government-notified rates. The bazaars also offer free doorstep delivery, ensur­ing accessibility for all. “This combination of affordability and convenience has earned us the public’s trust,” Ahmad stated, citing a footfall of over 60 million visitors as evi­dence of initiative’s success.

The expansion has been bol­stered by key figures such as Afzal Khokhar, MNA and Chair­man of PMBMC, and Chief Min­ister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Their visionary leader­ship has been instrumental in driving this project forward,” Ahmad said. The allocation of free state land was a piv­otal factor, enabling PMBMC to allocate resources toward high-quality facilities in under­served areas. Ahmad envisions Model Bazaars as sustainable, community-centred hubs that uplift local economies and pro­mote entrepreneurship. “This initiative is about more than retail; it’s about empowering communities and fostering a sense of belonging,” he re­marked. With continued gov­ernment and community sup­port, PMBMC aims to extend these benefits to even more districts in the coming years.