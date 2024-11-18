Punjab’s model bazaars offer economic growth, community empowerment

LAHORE - In an exclusive interview, Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC), unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the Model Bazaar initiative across Punjab. The project, originally targeting 10 bazaars, has grown to include 13 locations, aiming to enhance community welfare, bolster small businesses, and ensure affordability for everyday essentials.
The initiative, initially budgeted at Rs2.5 billion, received a significant boost when free state land became available in certain districts. “This was a game-changer,” Ahmad explained. “We revised our proposal, increasing the budget to Rs3.4331 billion, which allowed us to expand the project’s scope,” he maintained. Ahmad emphasised the opportunity to serve communities with limited access to organised, affordable marketplaces, a move fully supported by the Planning and Development (P&D) Board.
These new bazaars are set to be completed within 6 to 8 months. PMBMC has engaged a P&D pre-qualified consultancy firm alongside its in-house supervision team to ensure timely delivery and high standards. “A dual layer of oversight guarantees that every aspect of the project meets our rigorous quality benchmarks,” Ahmad added.
Ahmad said that each Model Bazaar is designed to function as more than a shopping destination. “We’re creating community hubs,” he said, outlining features such as food courts, family-friendly joylands, free parking, and even complimentary electricity for vendors. Depending on the district, these bazaars will host between 60 to 150 outlets, catering to diverse community needs. The project is also a boon for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs. Ahmad highlighted PMBMC’s commitment to empowering women, offering a 50 percent rent discount and reserving quotas for women-owned businesses. “These bazaars are a stepping stone for entrepreneurs, especially women, to launch their ventures with minimal overhead,” he said. Ahmad said the expansion is expected to generate approximately 8,500 direct jobs. “From shopkeepers to support staff, these positions will inject income into local economies and uplift countless families,” Ahmad said. This grassroots economic empowerment aligns with PMBMC’s broader mission to stimulate sustainable local development.
Ahmad said PMBMC relies on a self-sustaining revenue model operating without government budgetary support. Shop rents, ranging from Rs7,500 to Rs10,000, cover operational and administrative costs, ensuring the organisation maintains its not-for-profit status. “This approach allows us to reinvest in the community while maintaining affordability,” Ahmad explained. Since taking over the Model Bazaar project in 2016, PMBMC has focused on making essentials available at prices lower than government-notified rates. The bazaars also offer free doorstep delivery, ensuring accessibility for all. “This combination of affordability and convenience has earned us the public’s trust,” Ahmad stated, citing a footfall of over 60 million visitors as evidence of initiative’s success.
The expansion has been bolstered by key figures such as Afzal Khokhar, MNA and Chairman of PMBMC, and Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Their visionary leadership has been instrumental in driving this project forward,” Ahmad said. The allocation of free state land was a pivotal factor, enabling PMBMC to allocate resources toward high-quality facilities in underserved areas. Ahmad envisions Model Bazaars as sustainable, community-centred hubs that uplift local economies and promote entrepreneurship. “This initiative is about more than retail; it’s about empowering communities and fostering a sense of belonging,” he remarked. With continued government and community support, PMBMC aims to extend these benefits to even more districts in the coming years.