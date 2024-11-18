Punjab schools set to reopen tomorrow as smog eases

All educational institutions in Punjab, except for those in Lahore and Multan, are set to reopen tomorrow (Tuesday) as smog levels have significantly decreased in the province.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the smog situation has improved over the past few days, leading to the decision to reopen schools outside Lahore and Multan divisions, following instructions from CM Maryam Nawaz.

She emphasized that while the education of children is crucial, their health cannot be compromised. "Tough decisions were made to save lives," she said, urging school administrations to implement necessary precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notification from Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh regarding school timings. Schools will open at 8:45 am, and outdoor activities will be banned. The notification also requires all teachers, students, and staff to wear masks while at school.