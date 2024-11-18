Rain likely in 2 days

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Sunday that the wind direction would remain north-west during the next two days, and rain was also expected during the next 48 hours. The PMD release said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while the smog/shallow fog was likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during the night and morning hours. Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh, where mercury dropped to -7°C, while in Lahore, it was recorded at 13.8°C, and maximum 24.3°C.