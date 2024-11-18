Rashid Malik embarks on ITF Senior Masters campaign in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top-ranked ITF senior tennis player, Rashid Ahmad Malik, has arrived in Pattaya, Thailand, to compete in the prestigious MT700 Pattaya ITF Masters Championship 2024.
Malik had been training rigorously in Lahore, focusing on enhancing his world ranking and solidifying his position on the international stage. His ultimate ambition is to represent Pakistan in the ITF Masters World Championship and secure international honors for his country.
Speaking ahead of the event, Malik said: “I have prepared extensively for this championship and aim to win it in style. Following this, I will compete in the ITF Senior event in Dubai. Despite battling a groin injury that occasionally troubles me, I remain determined to win international titles for Pakistan. My ultimate dream is to claim the ITF Masters World Championship title for my country.”
In his opening round match, Malik faced John Wotherspoon of Australia. The match was halted due to heavy rain with Malik leading 5-1. The unfinished match is scheduled to resume today, followed by a potential quarterfinal encounter with Peter Shubert.