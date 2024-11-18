Rashid Malik embarks on ITF Senior Masters campaign in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top-ranked ITF senior tennis player, Rashid Ahmad Malik, has arrived in Pattaya, Thailand, to compete in the prestigious MT700 Pattaya ITF Masters Championship 2024.

Malik had been training rigorously in Lahore, focus­ing on enhancing his world ranking and solidifying his position on the interna­tional stage. His ultimate ambition is to represent Pakistan in the ITF Masters World Championship and secure international hon­ors for his country.

Speaking ahead of the event, Malik said: “I have prepared extensively for this championship and aim to win it in style. Following this, I will compete in the ITF Senior event in Dubai. Despite battling a groin in­jury that occasionally trou­bles me, I remain deter­mined to win international titles for Pakistan. My ulti­mate dream is to claim the ITF Masters World Champi­onship title for my country.”

In his opening round match, Malik faced John Wotherspoon of Australia. The match was halted due to heavy rain with Malik leading 5-1. The unfinished match is scheduled to re­sume today, followed by a potential quarterfinal en­counter with Peter Shubert.