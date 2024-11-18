Rawalpindi-bound train gets derailed near Gujar Khan

GUJAR KHAN - The Rawalpindi-bound Tez-Gam train, coming from Karachi got derailed at Kaliam Awan Rail­way Station near Gujar Khan some 35 km off the Rawalpindi Railway Station during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The derailment was of slight as wheels of a single bogie slipped off the track while the train was resuming to the main track from the loop track after a routine crossing with another train at this station at about 4.15 am, Mr Noor Uddin Dawar, the Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Rail­ways, Rawalpindi, told The Nation.

The DS further said that the re­lief train equipped with a team of engineers was sooner dispatched to the site and after dismantling the affected bogie, the train re­sumed the journey while the loop tracks that were affected were rectified, and by 7.30 am the traffic between Rawalpindi and Lahore was restored. The officer further said that such incidents sometimes occur at the junction of loops to the main track, and everything was okay and all the passengers in the skidded bogie remained safe and sound.