Refineries demand urgent resolution of sales tax issue to unlock $6b upgrade investment

ISLAMABAD - The Petroleum Division has yet to implement the Special Investment Facilitation Coun­cil (SIFC) directives related to the resolution of the Sales Tax (ST) exemption issue on petroleum products (POL), which is the main impediment in the execution of the agree­ment for the upgradation of refineries involved an invest­ment of over $6 billion.

The refineries have once again reiterated their earlier stance of linking the execution of the upgrade agreement in­volved an investment of over $6 billion with the resolution of the Sales Tax (ST) exemption issue on petroleum products (POL), sources told The Nation. On Sales Tax issue, the refin­eries are of the view that the FBR has changed status of pe­troleum products (Mogas, Die­sel, Kerosene and LDO) from taxable supplies to exempt supplies through Finance Act, 2024. This change has adverse­ly impacted refineries existing operations as well as future upgrade projects. This change in sales tax law has effectively nullified the incentives envis­aged under the Brownfield Re­fining Policy, the source said.

According the source, the re­fineries in a letter to chairman NEPRA, have also asked revised extension in deadline for the signing of the agreements with OGRA under the Brownfield Re­fining Policy. The meeting of the SIFC held on October 22, 2024, had directed the Petroleum Di­vision to resolve the sales tax issue by November 12, 2024. Similarly, the SIFC also directed the Petroleum Division, OGRA and provincial governments with support from the indus­try to take effective measures against smuggling of petroleum products and to ensure prod­ucts’ quality. “Chairman OGRA to ensure and certify that first priority will be given to uplift­ment of local refineries’ pro­duction and in case of import of deficit product priority will be given to PSO followed by other OMCs,” SIFC directed.

In view of deadline for sign­ing of upgradation agreements which expiring on October 22, 2024, the SIFC had asked Petroleum Division to move summary for extension for minimum possible time as the delay in implementation of the Brownfield Refineries Policy has already caused the exchequer billions of dollars. However, the source said that a summary for the extension in the deadlines has to be pre­sented for the ECC approval. Although, the SIFC had asked the Petroleum Division (PD) to resolve the issue of Sales Tax exemption on petroleum prod­ucts, which is hindering the ex­ecution of refineries upgrada­tion agreement; however, it is still pending, said the source.

In a letter to chairman OGRA, titled Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2023 for upgradation of existing Brown Field Refineries and the implementation issue, while referring to the OGRA cor­respondence with Petroleum Division, seeking their inputs/views with reference to reduc­tion of deemed duty on HSD as per the Brownfield Refining Policy for refineries which have not signed upgrade agreements with OGRA as well as exten­sion in deadline of the policy for signing of the agreements, the refineries said, “There has been no delay on the part of the refineries to execute the respec­tive upgrade agreements with OGRA within the timelines of the Brownfield Refining Policy.”

The refineries are committed to undertake and upgrade their respective refineries and have already finalised the upgrade and escrow account agree­ments with OGRA, the letter said. However, the quantum of investment in their respective upgrade which is over $6 bil­lion requires urgent resolu­tion of the sales tax issue on petroleum products before the refineries can execute re­spective upgrade agreements with OGRA, the refineries said. While, there have been positive engagements with the govern­ment on this issue such as the SIFC meeting dated October 22, 2024, yet the matter is still pending and needs to be re­solved in the best interests of the country. “We look forward to OGRA and Ministry of Ener­gy for support and understand­ing in respect to resolution of above issue including revised extension in deadline for the signing of the agreements with OGRA under the Brownfield Re­fining Policy,” the letter added.