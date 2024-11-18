Respite as smog in Lahore slightly drops

LAHORE - The people of Lahore took a sigh of relief as the Punjab’s capital yester­day witnessed slight improvement in air quality and dim sun shine, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped below the ‘hazardous’ cat­egory. Lahore city has been engulfed with thick smog for the last several week leading to critical health and environment hazards as well as dis­rupting the daily life.

Lahore, the capital of Punjab prov­ince and home to around 14 million residents, ranked as the second most polluted city in the world, according to the Swiss-based IQAir, which monitors global air quality. In­dia’s New Delhi topped the list with an AQI of 559.

The smog crisis, which worsens during the win­ter months, has been exacerbated by a combination of factors, including illegal stubble burning, emis­sions from low-grade diesel fuel, and trapped dust due to cold weather. Authorities have also pointed to pollution from neighbouring India as a contribut­ing factor to the worsening air quality in Lahore. In response to the crisis, the local authorities declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan, with schools shifting to online classes and a ban imposed on construction activities in the worst-hit cities.

Senior officials, including Punjab’s Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, announced a 10-day ban on construction and imposed restric­tions on business operations, such as limiting restaurants to takeaway services after 4pm.

They have urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, use fog lights, and adhere to speed limits to ensure safety during the foggy hours.

Earlier the smog in Lahore disturbed the flight and train operations, over 20 incoming and outgo­ing flights were delayed at Lahore Airport.