Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Revival of literary activities, fresco work at Wazir Khan Baradari begins

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started the revamping and conservation work on of Wazir Khan Baradari, a Mughal monument which was constructed in 1635 as a part of garden complex. Meanwhile, this conservation project will cost Rs166.8 million and completed by June 2026. Wazir Khan Baradari is a pavilion with 12 doors and stands as an architectural marvel of old Mughal heritage in Lahore. Its conservation includes not only the structural preservation of the building but, it also includes the revival of literary activities and fresco work in Wazir Khan Baradari.  The revival of the literary activities would help regain its past glory. The Director Conservation WCLA Najamusqib told APP on Sunday that the conservation of this building includes work on the façade of the building which will make the front wall clear for visibility. Additionally, the work of frescos and lime painting has already been started in Baradari,” he added.  

FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of child

As far as beautification of Wazir Khan Baradari is concerned, old fountains are being made active and functional, that will give an alluring view of the building .

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024