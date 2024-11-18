Road safety is the responsibility of all, says CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the traffic accidents were in­creasing, which was disappointing.

He said this, in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Road Traffic Victims, human life is very precious, so be more careful while driving. He said that minor children should not be allowed to drive and it was the primary responsibility of parents to stop them.

The CM said that the death of one responsible family member affected the whole household. He said that obeying traffic laws was our responsibil­ity. He also directed for spreading of awareness of the traffic rules implementation.

‘TRAFFIC VICTIMS DAY MAKES US REALIZE SIGNIFICANCE OF RESPONSIBLE DRIVING’; SAYS GOVERNOR TESSORI

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that the World Day of ‘Re­membrance for Road Traffic Victims’ made us real­ize the importance of responsible driving.

“We have to take measures to be safe from ac­cidents by highlighting the importance of road safety,” he said.

The Governor Tessori said that many lives were being lost daily due to road accidents. He stressed the need for ensuring traffic rules to avoid such incidents. He said that negligence, carelessness and failure to take precautions while driving could prove to be fatal.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that obeying traffic rules was mandatory for everyone. He said that timely repair of roads could also control increasing accidents. He urged the parents to strictly forbid their minor children from driving vehicles.