Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rs2.5m released for treatment of injured cops

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar released Rs2.5 million for treatment of the injured policemen across Punjab. According to details, Constable Mudassar Raza was given Rs1 million and injured Constable Qaiser Mehmood Rs500,000 for medical expenses. Ghazi constable Muhammad Imran was allocated Rs500,000, and injured Constable Salman Gilani Rs. 250,000 for treatment.

Injured Sub-Inspector Abid Rasool was given

Rs100,000 for medical expenses. Injured Head Constable Ghulam Dastgir was allocated Rs100,000 for treatment.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024