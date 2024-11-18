Rs2.5m released for treatment of injured cops

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar released Rs2.5 million for treatment of the injured policemen across Punjab. According to details, Constable Mudassar Raza was given Rs1 million and injured Constable Qaiser Mehmood Rs500,000 for medical expenses. Ghazi constable Muhammad Imran was allocated Rs500,000, and injured Constable Salman Gilani Rs. 250,000 for treatment.

Injured Sub-Inspector Abid Rasool was given

Rs100,000 for medical expenses. Injured Head Constable Ghulam Dastgir was allocated Rs100,000 for treatment.