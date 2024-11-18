Rs3b special package for sowing onion, tomato

LAHORE - A sum of Rs3 billion has been allocated for sowing of onion and tomato besides boosting their yield under Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT) programme. A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said here on Sunday that the step had been taken as per the direction of Puniab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to make agriculture sector self sufficient and to improve income of farmers. He said that steps taken under this programme would provide latest machinery and agricultural equipment to farmers on subsidy. Spokesman said that Lodhran, Multan and Vehari were selected areas for cultivation of onion while districts of Khushab, Sahiwal and Muzaffargarh for sowing of tomato. He further said that farmers could contact district office of Water Management Wing to benefit from the project.