SAAR organises inspiring event under Rawdari Fellowship Programme

HYDERABAD - In an inspiring event organized under the Rawadari Fellowship Programme, sponsored by AP­CEIU and organized by the SAAR Organization here at Hyderabad Press Club other day.

Around 20 participants from diverse religious groups and all genders experienced an en­gaging education attended the event. The session was led by senior journalist Murtaza Siyal, who serves as a senior editor, member of the Press Club and Jai Prakash Moorani, a member of the governing party, editor at Daily Ibrat. During their visit, the participants were enlightened by discussions on the ethics of jour­nalism and the historical evolu­tion of revolutionary essays in modern newspapers.

Jai Prakash highlighted the non-discriminatory principles that guide journalistic ethics. Sharing his editorial journey, he noted his pride in publishing es­says by senior Scholars on signif­icant religious occasions such as Shab-e-Mairaj and Haj, ensuring inclusive narratives across faiths.

Journalist Murtaza Siyal, pro­vided a detailed perspective on the art of essay writing, empha­sizing critical points for aspiring writers and the editorial process for refining submissions.

Both passionately discussed the role of journalism in pro­moting unbiased, well informed narratives and offered their mentorship to Rawadari fellows on their writing journey.

The Press Club’s rich history was also shared with partici­pants, offering them a glimpse into the legacy of free press and its role in societal transforma­tion. On the occasion Jai Prakash further inspired the partici­pants with practical advice on writing impactful articles, while Siyal shared insights on edito­rial rigor and refinement. The event concluded with a gesture of appreciation as Ms. Sannum Habibullah and Sadam Kabooro from the SAAR Organization presented souvenirs to the es­teemed journalists.