Saif lauds services of Paraplegic Centre

Monitoring Report
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  - Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, visited the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar on Sunday. During his visit, he toured various sections, including rehabilitation wards for persons with disabilities (PWDs), the physio gym, and the autism section. Saif praised the Paraplegic Centre for its exceptional rehabilitation services, highlighting its role in assisting individuals with spinal cord injuries and disabilities resulting from accidents.

He noted that the Centre manufactures high-quality, customized wheelchairs and supportive devices, emphasizing the importance of supporting the local industry.  

Saif assured that the provincial government would continue to prioritize locally produced assistive devices to foster economic independence for individuals with disabilities.

