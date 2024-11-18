Monday, November 18, 2024
Saleem Memon for fulfilling promise of establishing Hajj office, vaccination facility in Hyderabad

Staff Reporter
November 18, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has strongly urged the Fed­eral Minister for Religious Af­fairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, to fulfill the promise of estab­lishing a dedicated Hajj Of­fice and vaccination facility in Hyderabad for Hajj 2025. Ac­cording to a press release is­sued here on Sunday, HCSTSI President further stated that the HCSTSI had actively high­lighted this issue during the last Hajj season by sending letters to the federal govern­ment and relevant ministries. In April 2024, a detailed let­ter was addressed to Fed­eral Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, other concerned ministries, and Hyderabad’s elected representatives, in­cluding MNAs and MPAs, out­lining the severe challenges faced by Hajj pilgrims. The letter proposed establishing a permanent Hajj office and providing vaccination facili­ties in Hyderabad to cater the needs for pilgrims to travel to Karachi. In response, a com­mitment was made to set up these facilities for Hajj 2025. However, with preparations for the upcoming Hajj season fast approaching, the matter remains unresolved.

Staff Reporter

