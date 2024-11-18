Saleem Memon for fulfilling promise of establishing Hajj office, vaccination facility in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has strongly urged the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, to fulfill the promise of establishing a dedicated Hajj Office and vaccination facility in Hyderabad for Hajj 2025. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, HCSTSI President further stated that the HCSTSI had actively highlighted this issue during the last Hajj season by sending letters to the federal government and relevant ministries. In April 2024, a detailed letter was addressed to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, other concerned ministries, and Hyderabad’s elected representatives, including MNAs and MPAs, outlining the severe challenges faced by Hajj pilgrims. The letter proposed establishing a permanent Hajj office and providing vaccination facilities in Hyderabad to cater the needs for pilgrims to travel to Karachi. In response, a commitment was made to set up these facilities for Hajj 2025. However, with preparations for the upcoming Hajj season fast approaching, the matter remains unresolved.