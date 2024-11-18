Senegal heads to polls as new leaders eye parliamentary win

DAKAR - Senegal votes in parliamentary elec­tions on Sunday, with the new lead­ers aiming for a resounding majority to see through the promise of am­bitious reform that swept them to power eight months ago. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye secured vic­tory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption -- rais­ing hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.

Faye appointed his firebrand men­tor Ousmane Sonko as prime minister, after Sonko’s own bid to run for presi­dent was blocked following a three-year deadly standoff with the former authorities. The pair promised a leftist pan-African agenda -- vowing to diver­sify political and economic partner­ships, review hydrocarbon and fishing contracts and re-establish Senegal’s sovereignty, which they claimed had been sold abroad. But an opposition-led parliament hampered the govern­ment’s first months in power, leading Faye to dissolve the chamber in Sep­tember and call snap elections as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so. Polling stations in the West African country will open at 8:00 am (0800 GMT), with the roughly 7.3 million registered voters electing 165 MPs for five-year terms. Voters will continue a long democratic tradition in Senegal, widely seen as a stable outlier in a coup-plagued region. Analysts say Sen­egalese voters have historically con­firmed their presidential choice dur­ing parliamentary elections, and the ruling Pastef party is the favourite to win. Prime Minister Sonko spent three weeks on the campaign trail promising projects and investment in the regions he visited, while applauding patriotism and national sovereignty. Reminiscent of his years as a fiery opposition leader, he called for vengeance after attacks against his supporters during the elec­tion campaign, but later urged calm.