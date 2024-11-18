Several plans afoot for Paharpur’s development: KP Governor

Dera ismail khan - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that several development initiatives were being undertaken for the socio-economic development of Paharpur Tehsil.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders and notables from Paharpur Tehsil. The delegation included the Chairman of the Paharpur Traders’ Association, Noman Niazi, Haji Muhammad Iqbal, Haji Bagh Ali, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, and prominent political and social figure Junaid Tariq Qureshi, who briefed the governor on the issues being faced by the area.

He stated that the results of the ongoing upgradation project of the Paharpur Grid Station would soon be visible, contributing significantly to the area’s development. Furthermore, he added that an interchange would be established at Paharpur-Paniala under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would not only provide convenience to the local population but also serve as a milestone for the region’s economic growth.

Additionally, he mentioned that a passport counter would be set up at the NADRA office in Paharpur, so residents would no longer have to travel to Dera Ismail Khan for passport-related services. The governor also emphasized that effective measures were being taken to equip the area’s youth with quality education, enabling them to pursue higher studies within their own region.

As part of this effort, initiatives were underway to establish a campus of Gomal University in Paharpur, and the Higher Education Commission would be contacted regarding this matter.

The Governor informed that a breakthrough had been achieved concerning the Kloorkot-Karri Khaisor Road and the Chashma Right Bank Canal project. He assured that these initiatives would benefit the local population, adding that no opportunists or elements with vested interests would be allowed to obstruct the progress of the area.

Meanwhile, the Governor also paid a visit to the house of the late PPP worker Muhammad Akhtar in Paharpur and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members. He offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for patience for the family.

Similarly, he attended the funeral prayer of former Nazim Ayub Khan Marwat’s brother, Haji Painda Khan (late). Later, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi attended the Walima ceremony of PPP worker Ilyas Gandapur’s nephew and extended his congratulations.