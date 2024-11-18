Shafi Muhammad Shah remembered

LAHORE - Legend­ary television and film artiste Shafi Muhammad Shah was re­membered on his 17th death anniversary here and across the country on Sunday. Shafi Mu­hammad began his career as a radio presenter and took part in plays broadcast from the Radio Pakistan in the 1960s. During his thirty-year career, he per­formed in over fifty drama se­rials and over hundred television plays in Urdu and Sindhi languages. His famous dramas were ‘Chand Grehan’, ‘Dairey,’ ‘Aanch’, ‘Bund Gulab’ and ‘Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat’. It is to his credit that he acted in all mediums of en­tertainment including radio, theatre, film and television. Shafi performed in more than 100 television plays in both Urdu and Sindhi lan­guages during his ca­reer. He was also a re­cipient of the Pride of Performance award.