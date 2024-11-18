Shah Mehmood Qureshi and 20 others indicted in May 9 incident planning case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has officially indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and 20 other accused individuals in connection with the planning of the violent events that took place on May 9, 2023. The indictment was issued during a hearing held at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The case stems from protests and incidents of violence that erupted nationwide following the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. Protests led by PTI supporters escalated into clashes, acts of vandalism, and arson across the country. Authorities subsequently arrested around 1,900 individuals believed to have been involved, and cases were registered against multiple PTI leaders and workers.

During the proceedings, the ATC framed formal charges against Shah Mehmood Qureshi, along with fellow PTI leaders Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and others, based on a case filed at the Race Course Police Station. The court has also summoned witnesses for the next hearing.

This latest development underscores the government’s intensified crackdown on PTI leaders and participants allegedly involved in the May 9 incidents, with the ATC playing a central role in handling cases related to the day’s events. The trial is expected to draw significant attention as it proceeds in the coming weeks.