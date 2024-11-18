Sikh Yatrees to visit Kartarpur today

LAHORE - Sikh Yatrees from India and around the world have arrived in Pakistan to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. They observed their rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal. The Sikh Yatrees will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur today (Monday) . The pilgrims have expressed immense satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Commending the facilities, including security and accommodation, they described the efforts as “commendable.” They lauded Pakistan as a peaceful nation, highlighting the warm hospitality and respect extended by Pakistanis toward the Sikh community. Sikh women pilgrims also shared their positive experiences, noting the honor and respect they received during their visit. As per the official itinerary, the pilgrims will stay for one day at Kartarpur, where ceremonies have been organized by the ETPB. On November 20, they will visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad before concluding their journey in Lahore. ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar highlighted the meticulous arrangements, including thorough cleaning and festive lighting of all Gurdwaras.

Under the supervision of Security In-Charge Asim Chaudhry, ETPB teams are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

He also acknowledged the cooperation of district administration, Rangers, police, health, and other departments in facilitating the event.

This year’s celebrations reflect Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, interfaith harmony, and respect for religious minorities.