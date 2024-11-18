Silent humming protests shake COP29

BAKU - A silent yet powerful protest unfolded at COP29, as climate activists from over 100 countries aligned along the plenary halls to voice their demand for cli­mate justice. The demonstrators used humming as a symbolic form of protest against what they perceive as the multilateral forum’s bias towards oil-produc­ing developed nations, which they accuse of stalling crucial climate finance mobilization. Talking to APP on the sidelines of the protest, Hemantha Withanage from Sri Lanka’s Centre for Environmental Justice emphasized the urgent need for developed countries to take responsibility for financing climate action. “The rich countries, who are the historical polluters, need to pay for climate finance instead of blocking its mobilization. The current contributions, like the $700 million for the loss and damage fund, pale in comparison to the over $1 trillion required by devel­oping countries for adaptation, climate-resilient ag­riculture and infrastructure,” Withanage stated.