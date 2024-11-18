Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Spanish delegation visits Lahore’s historical sites

NEWS WIRE
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A delegation of the Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee visited Lahore’s most iconic historical and religious landmarks, the Badshahi Mosque and the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, here on Sunday. Upon arriving at the Badshahi Mosque, one of the largest Mughal-era mosques, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the mosque’s khateeb. He guided the guests through the mosque’s remarkable architecture, highlighting its intricate marble work, frescoes, and vast courtyards. Afterward, the delegation visited the nearby Gurdwara Dera Sahib, an important Sikh religious site in Lahore. At the Gurdwara, facilitation officer Aqsa briefed the delegation on the historical significance of the site, including details about the Samadhis of Maharaja Khark Singh, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Samadhi of Kunwal Nou Nihal Singh. The delegates were moved by the solemnity of the Gurdwara and learned about its central role in Sikh spiritual and historical traditions. Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain Zahoor Ahmed was also present during the visit.

