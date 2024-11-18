Suspect wanted in around 100 car lifting incidents arrested after encounter

HYDERABAD - An alleged car lift­er involved in around 100 incidents of vehicle lifting and snatching was arrested in injured condition in an encounter by Sakhi Pir po­lice. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that the Sakhi Pir police were engaged in an exchange of fire by sus­pects trying to steal a car near Sattar Shah graveyard. Azhar Dayo alias Kalu sus­tained a gunshot during the encounter and he was sub­sequently rounded up but his accomplices escaped, he added. Rajput said Kalu was one of the most wanted car lifters in the province adding that he recently also lifted vehicles from the ju­risdictions of Market and Baldia police stations in Hy­derabad. However, accord­ing to him, 70 percent of the vehicles were lifted from Karachi by Kalu and his as­sociates, he claimed.