Tent pegging festival concludes in Attock

ATTOCK - Two-day “Tent Pegging Festival” concluded organized by Mehria Town Attock. Two hundred tent pegging clubs from across the country participated in the festival. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony. MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Chairman Mehria Town Malik Javed, notables and large number of people from different walks of life witnessed the event. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded the efforts of the concerned for arranging this healthy sports event and distributed trophies and prizes among the position holder tent pegging clubs. Chairman Mehria Town thanked all the guests and locals for gracing the event.