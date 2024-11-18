Tent pegging festival concludes in Attock

ATTOCK - Two-day “Tent Pegging Festival” conclud­ed organized by Mehria Town Attock. Two hun­dred tent pegging clubs from across the country participated in the festi­val. Speaker National As­sembly Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest of the conclud­ing ceremony. MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Chairman Mehria Town Malik Javed, notables and large num­ber of people from differ­ent walks of life witnessed the event. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded the efforts of the concerned for ar­ranging this healthy sports event and distributed tro­phies and prizes among the position holder tent pegging clubs. Chairman Mehria Town thanked all the guests and locals for gracing the event.