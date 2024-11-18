Monday, November 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tent pegging festival concludes in Attock

Muhammad Sabrin
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Two-day “Tent Pegging Festival” conclud­ed organized by Mehria Town Attock. Two hun­dred tent pegging clubs from across the country participated in the festi­val. Speaker National As­sembly Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest of the conclud­ing ceremony. MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Chairman Mehria Town Malik Javed, notables and large num­ber of people from differ­ent walks of life witnessed the event. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded the efforts of the concerned for ar­ranging this healthy sports event and distributed tro­phies and prizes among the position holder tent pegging clubs. Chairman Mehria Town thanked all the guests and locals for gracing the event.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024