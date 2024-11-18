International law, or the law of nations, comprises custom­ary and treaty-based rules that ci­vilised states consider legally bind­ing in their interactions. Jurists have long debated whether inter­national law constitutes true law. While some argue it merely resem­bles legal rules, others assert that it holds the same legitimacy as a na­tional legal system.

However, international law lacks robust legislative authority and its judicial body has limited jurisdic­tion in resolving disputes between states. Despite these limitations, it aims to promote justice and estab­lish global harmony and peace.

World War I (1914–1918) creat­ed an atmosphere of fear and dev­astation. The Treaty of Versailles, signed on 28 June 1919, formal­ly ended the war and established the League of Nations to maintain international peace. Initially, the League showed promise, but its efficacy diminished as key pow­ers like the United States refused to join, and others, such as Germa­ny, Japan, and Italy, withdrew. The League’s inability to prevent ag­gression or enforce its principles culminated in its failure, paving the way for World War II (1939–1945).

In response, delegates from 50 nations met in San Francisco be­tween 25 April and 26 June 1945, resulting in the adoption of the United Nations Charter, which came into effect on 24 October 1945. The UN aims to prevent war by maintaining global peace and security. Its six principal or­gans, including the Internation­al Court of Justice in The Hague, strive to resolve disputes among member states.

The UN has succeeded where the League failed, despite challeng­es during the Cold War. However, recent Israeli-Palestinian hostili­ties in Gaza have raised concerns about the UN’s effectiveness. Over a year of Israeli aggression has left millions homeless, killed tens of thousands (including women and children), and injured count­less others. While Israel cites self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, such actions verge on genocide, targeting civilians and infrastructure indiscriminately.

The Security Council’s failure to uphold peace, compounded by bi­ases among its permanent mem­bers, undermines the UN’s mis­sion. Even the International Court of Justice faces threats to its im­partiality. These failures evoke comparisons to the League of Na­tions’ collapse, leading some to question whether international law truly holds the force of law.

AFTAB HUSSAIN BAJEER,

Sindh.