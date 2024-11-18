International law, or the law of nations, comprises customary and treaty-based rules that civilised states consider legally binding in their interactions. Jurists have long debated whether international law constitutes true law. While some argue it merely resembles legal rules, others assert that it holds the same legitimacy as a national legal system.
However, international law lacks robust legislative authority and its judicial body has limited jurisdiction in resolving disputes between states. Despite these limitations, it aims to promote justice and establish global harmony and peace.
World War I (1914–1918) created an atmosphere of fear and devastation. The Treaty of Versailles, signed on 28 June 1919, formally ended the war and established the League of Nations to maintain international peace. Initially, the League showed promise, but its efficacy diminished as key powers like the United States refused to join, and others, such as Germany, Japan, and Italy, withdrew. The League’s inability to prevent aggression or enforce its principles culminated in its failure, paving the way for World War II (1939–1945).
In response, delegates from 50 nations met in San Francisco between 25 April and 26 June 1945, resulting in the adoption of the United Nations Charter, which came into effect on 24 October 1945. The UN aims to prevent war by maintaining global peace and security. Its six principal organs, including the International Court of Justice in The Hague, strive to resolve disputes among member states.
The UN has succeeded where the League failed, despite challenges during the Cold War. However, recent Israeli-Palestinian hostilities in Gaza have raised concerns about the UN’s effectiveness. Over a year of Israeli aggression has left millions homeless, killed tens of thousands (including women and children), and injured countless others. While Israel cites self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, such actions verge on genocide, targeting civilians and infrastructure indiscriminately.
The Security Council’s failure to uphold peace, compounded by biases among its permanent members, undermines the UN’s mission. Even the International Court of Justice faces threats to its impartiality. These failures evoke comparisons to the League of Nations’ collapse, leading some to question whether international law truly holds the force of law.
AFTAB HUSSAIN BAJEER,
Sindh.