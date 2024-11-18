Three female cops caught stealing Rs2.6m during raid

KARACHI - Three female cops were allegedly caught stealing Rs2.6 million during a raid on a gutka manufacturing factory.
The female constables were part of a raiding party led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Abid Fazal a day earlier in Orangi. An official of Karachi police said that during the raid, two suspects, Yusuf and Hussain, were arrested, and 100kg of gutka and other materials were seized from the house.
However, after the raid, the residents of the house filed a complaint at Orangi Police Station, alleging that money was stolen from their residence. In response, police officials stopped the task force on their way back and searched the officers.
During the search, a female constable named Mahira was found with Rs1.6 million, while another female constable had over 900 riyals and some dirhams. Other officers threw away money in an attempt to avoid detection.