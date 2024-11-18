Monday, November 18, 2024
Three female cops caught stealing Rs2.6m during raid

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Three female cops were al­legedly caught stealing Rs2.6 million during a raid on a gutka manufacturing factory.

The female constables were part of a raiding party led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Abid Fazal a day earlier in Orangi. An official of Karachi police said that during the raid, two suspects, Yusuf and Hussain, were arrested, and 100kg of gutka and other ma­terials were seized from the house.

However, after the raid, the resi­dents of the house filed a complaint at Orangi Police Station, alleging that money was stolen from their residence. In response, police offi­cials stopped the task force on their way back and searched the officers.

During the search, a female con­stable named Mahira was found with Rs1.6 million, while another female constable had over 900 riyals and some dirhams. Other officers threw away money in an attempt to avoid detection.

