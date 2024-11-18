Three more matches decided in 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Three more matches were decided in the ninth Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tourna­ment, organised under the joint organisa­tion of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basket­ball Club, at the International Abdul Nasir Aram Bagh Basketball Court, Karachi.

In the first match of the day, Bahria Supers defeated North Warriors compre­hensively by a margin of 54-25 points. For Bahria Supers, Hamza Khan scored 17 points, Aqeel Ahmed added 15, and Tayyab Khan contributed 10 points. On the runner-up side, Mutaibeen scored 12 points, Saeed Ahmed 6 points, and Mu­hammad Alian 3 points.

The second match saw QRS Club edge out Karachi Colts in a nail-biting contest, securing a narrow 23-22 points victory. For QRS Club, Bilal Asim scored 12 points, Alian Junior 7 points, and Asad Shehzad 4 points. From Karachi Colts, Ahmed Raza scored 13 points, including three three-pointers, while Sameer Shahid and Abdul Rahim each added 4 points.

In the third match, Civil Tigers Club outclassed QRS Club in a one-sided game, winning decisively by 85-31 points. For the winning team, Hadis Shah stole the show with 41 points, including nine three-pointers, while Muhammad Moazz Ashraf scored 17 points with three three-pointers, and Muhammad Zaid Ashraf chipped in 9 points. On the opposing side, Asad Shehzad scored 9 points with three three-pointers, Bilal Asim added 6 points, and Alian Junior managed 2 points. Technical officials and referees for the matches included Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Daniyal Khan, Naeem Ahmed, Aamir Sharif, Zaima Kha­toon, and Raj Kumar. At the start of the matches, Assistant Commissioner Junaid Alam introduced the players. Prominent personalities, including Ghulam Muham­mad Khan, Tariq Hussain, and Kaleem Awan, were present on the occasion.