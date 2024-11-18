Three more matches decided in 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Three more matches were decided in the ninth Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament, organised under the joint organisation of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basketball Club, at the International Abdul Nasir Aram Bagh Basketball Court, Karachi.
In the first match of the day, Bahria Supers defeated North Warriors comprehensively by a margin of 54-25 points. For Bahria Supers, Hamza Khan scored 17 points, Aqeel Ahmed added 15, and Tayyab Khan contributed 10 points. On the runner-up side, Mutaibeen scored 12 points, Saeed Ahmed 6 points, and Muhammad Alian 3 points.
The second match saw QRS Club edge out Karachi Colts in a nail-biting contest, securing a narrow 23-22 points victory. For QRS Club, Bilal Asim scored 12 points, Alian Junior 7 points, and Asad Shehzad 4 points. From Karachi Colts, Ahmed Raza scored 13 points, including three three-pointers, while Sameer Shahid and Abdul Rahim each added 4 points.
In the third match, Civil Tigers Club outclassed QRS Club in a one-sided game, winning decisively by 85-31 points. For the winning team, Hadis Shah stole the show with 41 points, including nine three-pointers, while Muhammad Moazz Ashraf scored 17 points with three three-pointers, and Muhammad Zaid Ashraf chipped in 9 points. On the opposing side, Asad Shehzad scored 9 points with three three-pointers, Bilal Asim added 6 points, and Alian Junior managed 2 points. Technical officials and referees for the matches included Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Daniyal Khan, Naeem Ahmed, Aamir Sharif, Zaima Khatoon, and Raj Kumar. At the start of the matches, Assistant Commissioner Junaid Alam introduced the players. Prominent personalities, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, and Kaleem Awan, were present on the occasion.