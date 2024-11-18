Three PTI leaders resign over protest call concerns

PESHAWAR - The call for a protest on November 24 in Islam­abad has created rifts among the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) as a single day, three of its office bearers in Peshawar tendered their resig­nations here. According to the development on Sunday, senior vice president PTI Peshawar City, Jan Khalid, General Secretary Taqdeer Ali and se­nior vice president Peshawar East, Malak Aslam quitted their positions for not being on the same page with the party on the protest call. However, the district president of the party has made new appointments on these seats and said that there were no differences in the party.