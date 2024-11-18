Trade b/w Pakistan, Spain to further improve in future: Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed hope that trade between Pakistan and Spain will further improve in future.

He was talking to the Spanish parliamentary delegation, which called on him at the Governor House in Lahore today.

The Governor expressed gratitude to Spain for its cooperation with Pakistan in the European Union.

He acknowledged Spain’s consistent support to Pakistan on various matters and appreciated Spain's stance on the Palestine issue terming Spain's assistance and voice crucial for these oppressed people of Palestine.

He said that Pakistan is benefiting from Spain's expertise in olive cultivation, with olives being grown in various regions of the country.

The delegation said the visit included discussions on tourism, infrastructure, and olive oil trade.