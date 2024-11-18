Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Trade b/w Pakistan, Spain to further improve in future: Punjab Governor

Trade b/w Pakistan, Spain to further improve in future: Punjab Governor
Web Desk
3:49 PM | November 18, 2024
National

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed hope that trade between Pakistan and Spain will further improve in future.

He was talking to the Spanish parliamentary delegation, which called on him at the Governor House in Lahore today.

The Governor expressed gratitude to Spain for its cooperation with Pakistan in the European Union.

He acknowledged Spain’s consistent support to Pakistan on various matters and appreciated Spain's stance on the Palestine issue terming Spain's assistance and voice crucial for these oppressed people of Palestine.

He said that Pakistan is benefiting from Spain's expertise in olive cultivation, with olives being grown in various regions of the country.

The delegation said the visit included discussions on tourism, infrastructure, and olive oil trade.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024