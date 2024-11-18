UK seeks ‘pragmatic’ ties with China at G20 summit in Brazil

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil on Monday.

The meeting will be the first to take place between a British prime minister and Xi in six years.

According to a statement from 10 Downing Street on Monday, Starmer will emphasize the importance of pragmatic partnerships, even with nations that hold differing values, as a means to foster progress on issues such as climate change, economic development, and global security.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council with major economies, the Prime Minister will say that it is only right that we engage with China pragmatically where there are clear areas of mutual cooperation - including on international stability, climate and growth," the statement said.

"At the same time, he will be firm on the need to have honest conversations on areas of disagreement, while competing and challenging where we have to," it added.

Starmer said: "It is in the UK’s best interests to engage on the global stage – whether that’s building strong and fruitful partnerships with our closest allies or being frank with those whose values differ from our own."

"Close cooperation with the world’s leading economies is vital to secure investment into the UK and create the jobs needed to catalyze growth," he added.

Starmer is also expected to call for increased and expedited support for Ukraine.