Under-trial prisoner escapes from JPMC

KARACHI - An under-trial prisoner (UTP) escaped from the Jin­nah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), police said. DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that UTP Agha Salman was brought at the health fa­cility in a prison van by the staff of District Jail Malir for treatment at the JPMC. He said he went to the wash­room in front of the Rangool­wala Building at the JPMC, from where he managed to flee. The officer said he was booked in two cases regis­tered in Karachi and Rawal­pindi. Shah Latif Town SHO Mumtaz Marwat said the escaped UTP was arrested in a quarrel case. However, he was involved in a mur­der case in Rawalpindi and a court had also declared him an absconder, he added.