Under-trial prisoner escapes from JPMC

KARACHI - An under-trial prisoner (UTP) escaped from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), police said. DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that UTP Agha Salman was brought at the health facility in a prison van by the staff of District Jail Malir for treatment at the JPMC. He said he went to the washroom in front of the Rangoolwala Building at the JPMC, from where he managed to flee. The officer said he was booked in two cases registered in Karachi and Rawalpindi. Shah Latif Town SHO Mumtaz Marwat said the escaped UTP was arrested in a quarrel case. However, he was involved in a murder case in Rawalpindi and a court had also declared him an absconder, he added.