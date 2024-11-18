Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Winter contingency plan finalised in Abbottabad

Monitoring Report
November 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A meeting to finalize the Winter Contingency Plan was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief and Human Rights) Amanullah Saeed in Abbottabad on Sunday. The meeting focused on essential measures for ensuring public safety and maintaining smooth transportation during the winter months.  

Key discussions included uninterrupted restoration of roads during snowfall, prompt clearance of landslides, and efficient emergency handling through Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). ADC Saeed stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure the smooth flow of transportation and the safety of the public during adverse weather conditions.  

Officials from various departments, including Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Rescue 1122, Police, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Communications and Works (C&W), attended the meeting. They presented recommendations to enhance preparedness for winter-related challenges.  

At the end of the session, ADC Amanullah Saeed urged all departments to ensure full preparedness for the winter season. He directed the immediate mobilization of resources to prevent disruptions and ensure citizens’ safety. “Our priority is to safeguard public well-being and maintain essential services during winter emergencies,” he emphasized

Monitoring Report

