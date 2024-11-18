Winter tourism unfolds in Kalam valleys

SWAT - As the winter season blankets the majestic Kalam valleys in a layer of snow, the region has be­come a hotspot for eco-tourism, drawing an influx of visitors from the plains of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa on Sunday. Tourists, alongwith their families, flock to this serene paradise, seek­ing respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, indulging in local delicacies, and immers­ing themselves in the breath­taking natural beauty of the area amid moonlight serenity. The weekend saw the local ho­tels brimming with tourists, as families gathered to enjoy the crisp winter air, the scent of deodar trees, and the me­lodic chirping of birds perched in lush green forests. One of the region’s most celebrated culinary offerings, Chappli Ka­bab, a rich, spiced meat patty, has become a favorite for eco-tourists, alongside the famed trout fish. Many tourists, like Haseeb Khan from Peshawar, are drawn to Kalam not only for its pristine beauty but also for these flavorful, locally-sourced spicy dishes. “The weather in Kalam is amazing. We have had a wonderful time amidst this beautiful setting, filled with great fun and excitement and will come again for snowfall.” As Kalam is transformed into a winter wonderland, visitors find themselves entranced by the ethereal beauty of Maho­dand Lake, nestled at an altitude of 9,400 feet. This pristine body of water, with its striking bluish-white hue, serves as a backdrop for tourists seeking tranquility and outdoor adventure. A lei­surely boating trip across the lake’s chilly waters is a popular activity, offering visitors an im­mersive experience amidst na­ture’s grandeur. “I came to Ka­lam with my family after three years to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty and cold weath­er on the weekend,” said Lec­turer Naveed Khan, a resident of Nowshera while talking to mediamen. Every sun rays add to the winter magic, enhancing the lush greenery and the lake’s emerald allure,” he said, adding Mahodand lake is renowned not just for its stunning vistas but also for its freezing waters and abundant trout fish besides ex­ploring it through boating of Rs 200 trip.” The enhanced infra­structure and Swat motorway have made it easier for tourists to indulge in various adventure sports in Upper Swat, further el­evating the lake’s appeal.