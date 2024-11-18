Winter tourism unfolds in Kalam valleys

SWAT - As the winter season blankets the majestic Kalam valleys in a layer of snow, the region has become a hotspot for eco-tourism, drawing an influx of visitors from the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. Tourists, alongwith their families, flock to this serene paradise, seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, indulging in local delicacies, and immersing themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of the area amid moonlight serenity. The weekend saw the local hotels brimming with tourists, as families gathered to enjoy the crisp winter air, the scent of deodar trees, and the melodic chirping of birds perched in lush green forests. One of the region’s most celebrated culinary offerings, Chappli Kabab, a rich, spiced meat patty, has become a favorite for eco-tourists, alongside the famed trout fish. Many tourists, like Haseeb Khan from Peshawar, are drawn to Kalam not only for its pristine beauty but also for these flavorful, locally-sourced spicy dishes. “The weather in Kalam is amazing. We have had a wonderful time amidst this beautiful setting, filled with great fun and excitement and will come again for snowfall.” As Kalam is transformed into a winter wonderland, visitors find themselves entranced by the ethereal beauty of Mahodand Lake, nestled at an altitude of 9,400 feet. This pristine body of water, with its striking bluish-white hue, serves as a backdrop for tourists seeking tranquility and outdoor adventure. A leisurely boating trip across the lake’s chilly waters is a popular activity, offering visitors an immersive experience amidst nature’s grandeur. “I came to Kalam with my family after three years to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty and cold weather on the weekend,” said Lecturer Naveed Khan, a resident of Nowshera while talking to mediamen. Every sun rays add to the winter magic, enhancing the lush greenery and the lake’s emerald allure,” he said, adding Mahodand lake is renowned not just for its stunning vistas but also for its freezing waters and abundant trout fish besides exploring it through boating of Rs 200 trip.” The enhanced infrastructure and Swat motorway have made it easier for tourists to indulge in various adventure sports in Upper Swat, further elevating the lake’s appeal.