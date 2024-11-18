Workshop on climate change ends

LAHORE - A three-day workshop on ecological crisis and climate change issues in Pakistan, held at YMCA, concluded here on Sunday. The event was held under the aegis of Lahore YMCA, the Asia Pacific Alliance of YMCAs and Interfaith Cooperation Forum. The concluding ceremony was chaired by President Lahore YMCA Asghar Suleman. Director YMCA John William, and Program Secretary Irum Nelson were also present. Resource persons, who conducted the workshop, were Baiddio Manalasal (ICF Program Officer) from Korea, Nam Boo Won GS APAY, Santoshi Wagle (Nepal), Probin Tripura (Bangladesh) and General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Sarfraz laid emphasis on the youth-led solutions to the ecological crisis challenges. Tree plantation and other steps of green and clean environment activities were part of the workshop. “The YMCA intends to hold such training workshops in other cities especially Karachi, Sialkot, and Islamabad from where some of the participants had come. Gravity of smog crisis has proved the fact that Pakistan is one of the worst affected countries in the world whose climate has been badly affected,” added the statement.