Xi tells Biden ready for ‘smooth transition’ to Trump

LIMA - Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday he was ready to work with Donald Trump’s new adminis­tration for a “smooth transition” in bilateral ties, as he met outgoing President Joe Biden for the last time. The leaders of the world’s two largest econo­mies met on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Lima overshadowed by concerns of new trade wars and diplomatic tensions when Trump returns to the White House in January. After shaking hands to begin their meeting at the Chinese leader’s ho­tel in the Peruvian capital, Xi noted that Beijing’s goals for stable ties with Washington remained unchanged. “China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, ex­pand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a smooth transition of the China-US rela­tionship,” he said in translated comments.