Youth-led solutions highlighted at Climate Change Workshop in Lahore

Web Desk
9:07 PM | November 18, 2024
A three-day workshop addressing ecological crises and climate change in Pakistan concluded at the Lahore YMCA.  

The event, organized by the Lahore YMCA in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Alliance of YMCAs (APAY) and the Interfaith Cooperation Forum (ICF), brought together national and international experts to discuss pressing environmental issues and explore youth-driven solutions. 

The workshop featured prominent resource persons, including Baiddio Manalasal (ICF Program Officer, Korea), Nam Boo Won (General Secretary, APAY), Santoshi Wagle (Nepal), Probin Tripura (Bangladesh), and General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz. The concluding ceremony was chaired by Asghar Suleman, President of Lahore YMCA, and attended by YMCA Director John William and Program Secretary Irum Nelson. 

In his remarks, General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz emphasized the pivotal role of youth in combating climate challenges and highlighted the importance of green initiatives such as tree plantations. "This workshop underscores the urgent need for clean and green environment activities," he said. 

The organizers announced plans to expand these training workshops to other cities, including Karachi, Sialkot, and Islamabad, to engage a broader audience in tackling Pakistan's ecological issues. 

The workshop also shed light on the severity of the ongoing smog crisis, positioning Pakistan as one of the countries most severely affected by climate change, underscoring the need for immediate and sustainable action.

Web Desk

