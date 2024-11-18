Youth must enhance their intellectual abilities through modern technology: Qalandri

HYDERABAD - The Patron of Anjuman Ghula­man-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh Pakistan and renowned author, Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qa­landari, on Sunday underscored the significance of adapting to the rapidly advancing techno­logical world. He emphasized that youths must enhance their intellectual abilities to reap the positive benefits of modern tech­nology. Highlighting the value of scholarly and mystical writings, he stated that such works serve as pathways to a brighter future.

Addressing at a gathering or­ganized by Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh near Masoo Bhurgri to commemo­rate the annual observance of Haji Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari reiterated the Quranic principle that Allah does not change the condition of a people unless they strive to change themselves.

He urged individuals to priori­tize human welfare over mental unrest and materialistic pur­suits. Highlighting the issue of religious extremism and sectari­anism, he said these phenom­ena lead to social challenges, whereas the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Su­fism foster humanity and com­passion. He called for a deeper understanding of the works and biographies of Allah’s saints and Sufis, who have consistently ad­vocated for love and empathy.

Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qa­landari further elaborated on the organization’s focus on social education, academics, research, and the promotion of technology and reading culture.