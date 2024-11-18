Youth must enhance their intellectual abilities through modern technology: Qalandri

HYDERABAD - The Patron of Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh Pakistan and renowned author, Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari, on Sunday underscored the significance of adapting to the rapidly advancing technological world. He emphasized that youths must enhance their intellectual abilities to reap the positive benefits of modern technology. Highlighting the value of scholarly and mystical writings, he stated that such works serve as pathways to a brighter future.
Addressing at a gathering organized by Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh near Masoo Bhurgri to commemorate the annual observance of Haji Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari reiterated the Quranic principle that Allah does not change the condition of a people unless they strive to change themselves.
He urged individuals to prioritize human welfare over mental unrest and materialistic pursuits. Highlighting the issue of religious extremism and sectarianism, he said these phenomena lead to social challenges, whereas the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Sufism foster humanity and compassion. He called for a deeper understanding of the works and biographies of Allah’s saints and Sufis, who have consistently advocated for love and empathy.
Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari further elaborated on the organization’s focus on social education, academics, research, and the promotion of technology and reading culture.