Zimbabwe cricket announces squads for white-ball series against Pakistan

has revealed their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan, scheduled to be held at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from November 24.

Craig Ervine will captain the ODI squad, which includes seasoned players Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, alongside pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava. The team also welcomes uncapped talents Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, and Tinotenda Maposa, offering them a chance to showcase their potential on the international stage.

David Mutendera, Zimbabwe’s Convener of Selectors, expressed confidence in the team’s balance, highlighting the blend of experience and youth.

“The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded,” Mutendera stated.

For the T20I leg, Zimbabwe has opted to retain the squad that performed impressively in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya. The team, led by Sikandar Raza, aims to maintain their strong cohesion and momentum.

Notably absent from the T20I squad are Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Joylord Gumbie.