Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar declared absconders by ATC

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has declared 23 individuals, including political leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar, as absconders in connection with the GHQ attack case.

Presiding Judge Amjad Ali Shah directed the confiscation of the accused individuals' properties and invalidated their passports to restrict their movement. The Director General of Passports was instructed to enforce this measure.

In a related development, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was brought from Lahore to Rawalpindi for a hearing in the same case. The court has summoned him for indictment on November 25.

During the hearing, police submitted a new inspection report, which included evidence from 54 locations near the GHQ gate. The report detailed instances of destruction, arson, and the recovery of PTI-related paraphernalia. It further alleged that a mob of 300, led by Raja Basharat and Khalid Jadoon, attacked the gate, caused property damage, and chanted anti-army slogans despite police efforts to intervene.