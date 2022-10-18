Share:

Peshawar - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony regarding provision of scholarships for technical education to 1230 youth of Kohat, Karak and Hangu was held here on Monday. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash was also attended the ceremony. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department Dawood Khan and DG SDU Sohail Khan were also present on the occasion. The concerned authorities informed the participants about the importance of the programme and said that, under this programme, full scholarship covering tuition fee, books/library cost, boarding, accommodation and stipend will be provided to eligible youth for various degree, diploma and certificate courses at a cost of Rs349 million. The Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) will facilitate KDDP scholars in the field of diploma and certificate courses in health, technical, mobile and digital skills. While, Higher Education Department will facilitate the KDDP scholars in the field of petroleum and gas engineering, energy and power engineering, health and nursing. During the ceremony, the MoU of Higher Education Regulatory Authority was signed by Fazal Qadir and Asmat Ullah Project Director KDDP while the MoU of Higher Education Department was signed by Secretary Daud Khan and Asmat Ullah Project Director KDDP. Meanwhile, Shahzad Bangash appreciated the efforts of the officials of the concerned departments for providing technical education to the students in the education sector.