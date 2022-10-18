Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ICT police carried out search and combing operation in the juris­diction of Sabzi Mandi police station to flush out the terrorists and other outlaws from cap­ital, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The search and comb­ing operation were con­ducted to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. He said that the operation was su­pervised by the CTD DSP during which the cops checked 32 houses and grilled 15 suspects. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha, in a statement, said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to height­en the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these opera­tions in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during check­ing, he said. Meanwhile, ICT police apprehended 13 criminals involved in criminal activities and re­covered liquor and weap­ons with ammunition from their possession, the spokesman said.

According to details, a Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Sajjad and Ha­mad and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Like­wise, the Phulghran police team arrested an accused namely Mu­hammad Shoaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Kaleem Ullah involved in illegal gas filling.

Industrial Area po­lice arrested an accused namely Erik Masih and recovered 60 litre liquor from his possession. Moreover, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an ac­cused namely Tanveer Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed ac­cused and further in­vestigation is underway. During a special crack­down against proclaimed offenders and court ab­sconders, police teams arrested seven accused from different areas