ISLAMABAD - The ICT police carried out search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station to flush out the terrorists and other outlaws from capital, informed a police spokesman on Monday.
The search and combing operation were conducted to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. He said that the operation was supervised by the CTD DSP during which the cops checked 32 houses and grilled 15 suspects. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha, in a statement, said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking, he said. Meanwhile, ICT police apprehended 13 criminals involved in criminal activities and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the spokesman said.
According to details, a Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Sajjad and Hamad and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Likewise, the Phulghran police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shoaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.
Similarly, the Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Kaleem Ullah involved in illegal gas filling.
Industrial Area police arrested an accused namely Erik Masih and recovered 60 litre liquor from his possession. Moreover, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused namely Tanveer Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested seven accused from different areas