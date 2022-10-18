Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 159 new den­gue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that 50 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 38 in Gujranwala, 35 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Multan, five in Faisalabad, three each in Okara and Sahiwal, two each in Sialkot, Sargodha and Baha­walpur, one each in Pakpattan, layyah, Bhakkar, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Narowal and Kasur. He said that a total of 11,245 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year. He said that 13 people died of the virus in the current year so far.