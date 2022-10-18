Share:

LAHORE - Railways Police Lahore division have arrested gang of three from railway station. The accused had looted cash and cell phone from passenger Saeed Khan. The accused namely Awais, Rashid and Kamran robbed the passenger of his valuables from platform 4 of Lahore railway station. On receiving information, the railways police chased the ac­cused and arrested them. All three of accused are resident of Lahore. Case under relevant law has been registered against them at railways police sta­tion Lahore.