QUETTA - The Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat to announce admissions for students from December this year to ensure quality education for girls. The first-ever Girls Cadet College, in the province, has been constructed on 150 acres land at Turbat with the assistance of UAE government and Advisor to CM, Bushra Rind on Monday, a state­ment said. The government has also approved recruitment of 130 staffers including teachers and ad­ministration staff for the college, whereas classes would commence from January next year, she added. The Balochistan government initi­ated efforts to establish Girls Cadet College in the province to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment with better sports and co-curricular facilities, she said