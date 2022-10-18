Share:

Fans are super excited for Atif Aslam’s upcoming collaboration with Bollywood superstar Amy Jackson. The official poster for “Moonrise” was recently dropped and it sent Pakistan’s entertainment industry into a frenzy. Atif Aslam, who has been at the top of Pakistan’s music industry for a long time now, has collaborated with Adnan Qazi on the track.

Adnan Qazi, whose own work has received critical acclaim from fans and peers alike, had hinted at his big collaboration with the music maestro back in February 2022. Mr Qazi has worked with who’s who of the music industry and Atif Aslam is the latest in a long line of top rock stars to work with the critically-acclaimed.

Fans have been waiting anxiously for a new Atif Aslam song for a while now and the news of an AAA (Atif, Adnan and Amy) collaboration has taken excitement levels to another level. For those not in the know, this is Atif Aslam’s first music video to be directed by Adnan Qazi. Atif Aslam last appeared alongside Mahira Khan for his hit single “Ajnabi.”

Adnan Qazi, on the other hand, has directed music videos featuring the likes of Bilal Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Aima Baig, and Junaid Khan to name a few. We’ll have to wait till the music video finally drops to see what magic Adnan Qazi has in store for music enthusiasts.