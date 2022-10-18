Share:

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday extended the deadline for admission to November 8, 2022, with late fee charges for programs offered in the second phase of the autumn 2022 semester.

According to Director Admissions Syed Zia Hasnain Naqvi, new students can enroll till November 8, while existing students can get their registration done by November 15. The date of admission has been extended to accommodate the students who could not submit the form for various reasons.

The admission date has been extended for programs offered in the second phase, including Associate Degree (BA, BCom), ADE, B.Ed, BS (ODL), and Post Graduate Diploma Programs and certificate courses. The admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are available on the university website.