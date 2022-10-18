Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted countrywide operation against drug mafia and seized 689.448 kg of narcotics, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Monday.

He said that the force also held 24 suspected smugglers involved in drug trafficking besides impounding 9 vehicles being used for transporting narcotics.

According to him, the Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 689.448 Kg drugs worth $ 14.645 million internationally and arrested 24 persons and impounded 9 vehicles while conducting 24 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 164.350 Kg of opium, 29.023 Kg of heroin, 483.400 Kg of hashish, and 12.195 Kg of methamphetamine (Ice), 300 x ecstasy tabs and 3700 x alprazolam tabs.

ANF North recovered 425.073 Kg of drugs in 8 operations and arrested 8 persons while seized 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 118.800 Kg of opium, 3.473 Kg of heroin, 302.400 Kg of hashish and 300x ecstasy tabs.

ANF KP recovered 56.88 Kg of drugs in 6 operations while 2 persons arrested in drug trafficking and seized 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 55 Kg of hashish, 1.400 Kg of methamphetamine (Ice) and 3700x alprazolam tabs (weighing 0.480 grams).

ANF Sindh recovered 122 Kg of drugs in 4 operations while 7 persons arrested in drug smuggling and seized 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4 Kg of heroin, 108 Kg of hashish and 10 Kg of methamphetamine (ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 85.495 Kg of drugs in 6 operations while arrested 7 persons in drug smuggling and seized 1 vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 45.55 Kg of opium, 21.550 Kg of heroin, 18 Kg of hashish and 395 grams of methamphetamine (ice).

The ANF authorities registered cases against the accused at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.