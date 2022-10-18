PTI chief says long march won’t be delayed beyond October as all preparations are made n No one can prevent chaos if public comes out on roads n Admits PTI’s backdoor talks but things are unclear so far
n Claims PPP rigged by-election in NA-237 and demands re-election.
ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday again warned the federal government to announce early elections as he would not delay his planned long march towards Islamabad beyond October if his demand was not met.
Addressing a press conference here at Bani Gala hours after his party got thumping majority in the by-polls, Khan said that he was giving a few more days to the government to announce the general elections or it should be ready to face the music.
“I ask them to announce the election date otherwise I have completed my preparations to hold the long march towards Islamabad,” he said soon after he chaired a meeting of the party’s senior leadership. He claimed that his protest long march would be peaceful but added: “No one can prevent chaos if the public comes out on roads... No one can guarantee what would be the consequence of it.”
Labelling his party’s victory as a “referendum” against the sitting government, he said that the by-polls results showed that the nation has rejected coalition parties. “The people voted for us despite knowing that we are not going to sit in the National Assembly.” He said that the masses have rejected the ruling parties again and again in the by-polls.
Khan in the presser for the first time admitted that his party had held some backdoor talks but added that things were unclear so far. “This is because (former prime minister) Nawaz Sharif feels threatened to hold the elections,” he said, adding that Sharif was actually worried about the rising popularity of PTI. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Sharif understands that the popularity wave of PTI might diminish with the passage of time if they got more time to delay the elections. “But we are prepared this time and they are doomed to fail.”
The ex-premier once again lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner Skandar Sultan Raja what he said that CEC was hands in glove with the PML-N and had “planned” the by-polls in connivance with the ruling party only to defeat his party. “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in connivance with PML-N only announced elections in those constituencies where we were weak.” He alleged that ruling Pakistan People’s party (PPP) rigged the by-election in NA-237 in Karachi and they had evidence of it. He demanded the CEC to announce re-election in that constituency as he had taken action in a by-poll in Daska, Sialkot. Khan claimed that the country would continue facing isolation as long as the coalition parties continue to seize power.
Referring to the recent harsh remarks of US President Joe Biden on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, he said that the government should accept failure of its diplomacy. He deplored that America has bracketed Pakistan with its enemy countries including China and Russia. He accused that no one respected the present rulers because they had stashed the looted money abroad.
The PTI chief claimed that the country was fast moving towards default as the government had no economic plan except covering their corruption. He said that the economy was a matter of national security as the international lenders would only ask Pakistan to compromise on its nuclear assets to give it a bailout package.
Referring to the arrest of PTI Senator Azam Swati by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for tweeting against the army chief, Khan claimed that the 75-year-old lawmaker was beaten black and blue in front his grandchildren and servants in the wee hours, and then he was handed over to the agencies who also thrashed him, sexually tortured and stripped him naked. “Whether it means that they are above the law.”
“This news went viral worldwide that a Pakistani senator was tortured for criticizing the army chief,” Khan said. He also said that this was a bigger disregard for democracy, the army and the chief of army staff (COAS). He said that this was the responsibility of the Supreme Court to ensure fundamental rights. He said that they would approach the apex court as to what action was taken about custodial torture on Shabaz Gill and journalist Jamil Faooque.
Khan said that his party meeting had decided that they would summon special sessions of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to discuss the issue of custodial torture on Senator Swati besides approaching the Supreme Court and the international human rights bodies on the issue. He deplored that Chairman Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani did not issue production orders of the senator and questioned “what threat he was feeling?”
The Chairman PTI without naming any one said that one person was responsible for torture on journalists and his party leaders as such incidents are on the rise since he has been posted in Islamabad. “This person is violating the Constitution, causing disrepute to the country and is making efforts to create hatred against institutions,” he said. He demanded that action should be taken against this responsible person.
Responding to a question, he said that the “corrupt politicians” like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zaradri should not have the authority to appoint the next chief of army staff. “COAS should be appointed on merit.”