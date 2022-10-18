Share:

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that backdoor talks have always failed, a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan conceded that backchannel is open.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, “backdoor talks have always failed” without sharing further details in this regard or referring to Imran Khan’s comments he made while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad.

The former Interior Minister Rashid said that after Sunday’s by-elections, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is running away from the elections.

While talking about the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that Nawaz Sharif had to go through a lot to go to London, he won t come back easily.

Attacking the federal cabinet minister’s count, he said that the total number of ministers in the cabinet have reached up to 76, out which 20 are without portfolio and 25 did not even submitted their returns.

The former minister said that the circular-credit has reached up to the unbelievable level.

Meanwhile, he said that the months of October and November are decisive.

The statement from the former premier who has blamed the establishment for his ouster from the PM Office through a no-confidence motion triggered a new debate in political circles.