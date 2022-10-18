Share:

In a country like Pakistan where cleanliness is a major problem due to garbage, dust, and unhygienic things everywhere, people do not expect much in terms of clean food, safety precautions against contact infections, or public awareness of these issues. People who go to a barbershop are unaware of the tools the barber uses. There is no check and balance, and most people are unaware that it’s important to use these devices safely. Being a Muslim, maintaining cleanliness is essential. Therefore, it is essential for us to carry out the weekly event of visiting the barbershop to have our hair cut and beards shaved. Most likely, everyone visits the barbershop once or twice a week. It’s disturbing, though, that some barbers don’t maintain acceptable standards of hygiene.

Poor health and safety measures are known to increase the risk of acquiring blood-borne viral infections such hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). However, the spread of HBV, HCV, and HIV through other means, like intravenous drug use, improper injections, and sharing contaminated needles, continues to be an issue in our countries. The main issue is that communal shaving at barbershops using a traditional fixed-blade razor is still a prevalent practice due to barbers’ contaminated tools. It has been identified that fixed-blade, non-disposable tools are frequently utilised in Pakistan. When utilising these tools, small cuts are common, and many barbers don’t seem to be aware that these cuts can transmit serious infections. The horrifying truth about Pakistan is that handling discarded syringes and razor blades has a much higher risk of transmitting HCV than physical contact does.

It is encouraging to learn that governments in that subject should start a campaign in any medium, including books, advertisements, and social media. The government and NGO’S should begin preparing to prioritise effective infection control during barbershop inspections in order to hold barbershops accountable. The government should have a body that grants barbers licences. A licence should be revoked if they don’t follow with the requirements. Additionally, the adoption of disposable has eliminated this risk. Although there may not be much of a danger of infection from barbershops, encouraging improved standards of practice could prevent infections. Many countries have laws in place to stop diseases from repeated razor use, and rigorous policies should be implemented. Additionally, as barbers frequently interact with the public, teaching them about this issue may have unintended advantages.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL,

Naushehro Feroze.