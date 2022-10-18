Share:

ISLAMABAD - Civil Aviation Authority on Monday decided to provide free tea to passengers at airports. According to sources, the CAA will provide free tea to passengers in international and domestic lounges. CAA will set up counters for tea in international and domestic lounges of three major airports. Initially, the facility will be available for the passengers at Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi airports. The CAA is expected to implement the project soon in light of the directives of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.